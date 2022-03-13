Iran motivated to face S. Korea and Lebanon: Hamid Estili

28 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran national football team director, Hamid Estili, says that the National Team is ready to finish their journey in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification in the best possible manner.

Iran football team became the 14th team to book their place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Moreover, the ‘Persian Leopards’ are the first Asian team to book their place at the year-end tournament in Qatar following a 1-0 victory over Iraq in January.

Dragan Skocic’s team, who are assured of a top-two finish in Group A following the triumph, can now look forward to a third consecutive World Cup appearance.

However, Estili says that the national team’s early qualification for the World Cup will not affect the motivation of players and team members for the remaining games against the Korea Republic and Lebanon.

“Iran are determined to completer the qualification with the best results. The two remaining matches are so important for us because it will be decisive on the team’s spot in the FIFA’s ranking, which is effective to determine seeds in the World Cup draw,” Estili said in his interview with Tehran Times.

“We have a group of talented and experienced players in Iran national team who are among the best in the Asian football. Getting the best results is a priority for the team, and nothing else could satisfy them,” added the former Iran midfielder.

When asked about the national team’s plans, Estili said: “Fortunately, we have good cooperation with Mr. Dragan Skocic in this regard, and our goal is to prepare a strong team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. At the current time, we are focused on the two remaining matches. Then we have the Qatar World Cup draw, and based on the draw, we will plan to select good teams for friendly games ahead of the tournament. The football federation and all those who are responsible for the national team will do their best. So, the national team can participate in the World Cup with the best conditions and without worries,” the national team director concluded.

On Mar. 24, Iran will face Korea at the Seoul World Cup Stadium and will host Lebanon in Mashhad five days later.