IPL: Spanish winger Ibai Gomez joins Foolad

74 views

Tehran Times – AHWAZ, Former Athletic Bilbao winger Ibai Gomez has joined Iranian football club Foolad.

The 32-year-old player joined Foolad for an undisclosed fee.

Gomez started his playing career in Santutxu in 2008 and has also played for Sestao and Alaves.

He has joined Foolad to help the team in the 2022 AFC Champions League.

“I am ready for the Asian Champions League, a new and surely a great experience. After months of training on my own, the opportunity has come. I needed a project that would motivate me and it has arrived”, Gomez said.

Foolad is in Group C along with 2015 finalists Shabab Al Ahli Dubai, Qatar’s Al Gharafa, and Ahal FC of Turkmenistan – the first-ever Turkmen representative in the AFC Champions League Group Stage –.

The competition will be held in Jeddah.