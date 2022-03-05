Korea Republic to host Iran at Seoul World Cup Stadium

(No Ratings Yet)

42 views

Tehran Times – SEOUL, Korea Republic national football team will host Iran in Seoul in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The match is scheduled for Mar. 24 at the Seoul World Cup Stadium.

Iran lead Group A with 22 points, two points ahead of the Korean team.

Dragan Skocicâ€™s men have already booked their place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup as the first Asian team.

Iran and Korea Republic shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in October in Tehranâ€™s Azadi Stadium.

Iran will participate in the FIFA World Cup for the sixth time.

The Persians booked their place in the 1978 FIFA World Cup for the first time.

Iran waited 20 years to make it happen once again when they advanced to the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France.

Iran also competed in 2006, 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cups.