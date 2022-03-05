FFIRI football assembly to be held on May 10th

14 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, The extraordinary assembly of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) will be held on May 10.

Ehsan Osouli, a member of FFIRIâ€™s board of directors, said the new president of the football federation will be elected during the assembly.

Shahaboddin Azizi Khadem was temporarily removed from the presidency of the football federation on February 17.

Mirsahd Majedi was appointed as interim head of the federation until an extraordinary assembly is held in May.

The board of directors had earlier announced Mehrdad Seraji as the interim president but changed their decision.

Azizi Khadem was removed from the presidency just less than a year he was appointed as FFIRI president.

He faced controversy since taking charge of the position and the members criticized the legal and economic ambiguities in the contracts related to the football federation.