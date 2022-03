(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Persepolis football club completed the signing of Uzbekistan forward Sherzod Temirov on Monday.

The 23-year-old player has penned an 18-month contract with the Iranian giants.

Temirov has joined Persepolis from Uzbekistan’s Pakhtakor.

Persepolis looks forward to winning Iran’s league for the sixth time in a row.

Temirov can also play as a left-winger.