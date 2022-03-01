IPL: Esteghlal held by Nassaji, Persepolis beat Mes [VIDEO]

49 views

Tehran Times – MASHHAD, Esteghlal, and Nassaji played out a goalless draw on Matchday 20 of Iran Professional League (IPL) in Mashhad on Monday, while Persepolis defeated Mes Rafsanjan 3-1 in Tehran.

Esteghlal, IPL leaders, remain top of the table, three points above Persepolis.

In Tehran, Persepolis defeated Mes thanks to a brace from Mehdi Abdi and a goal by Kamal Kamyabinia.

Majid Aliari scored the visiting team’s only goal.

Furthermore, Sepahan drew 2-2 with Tractor, Naft Masjed Soleyman were held to a goalless draw by Aluminum, Gol Gohar defeated Sanat Naft 2-1, Fajr Sepasi and Paykan shred the spoils in a 1-1 draw, Zob Ahan defeated struggling Padideh 2-1 and Havadar and Foolad played out a goalless draw.