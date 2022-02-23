John Lammers added to Iran U23 coaching staff

2 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Johannes Gerardus Adrianus “John” Lammers has been named as a coach of the Iran U23 football team.

The Dutch will assist Mehdi Mahdavikia in the 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup.



Iran have been drawn in Group A of the competition along with hosts Uzbekistan, Qatar and Turkmenistan.



The AFC U23 Asian Cup will be held in Uzbekistan from June 1 to 19.



Lammers was most recently coach of Danish Superliga club Esbjerg fB. The 58-year-old coach started his professional career in the 1982â€“83 season. He played for Willem II Tilburg, RKC Waalwijk, VVV-Venlo, Toulon, NAC Breda, RBC Roosendaal and New Zealand club Auckland Kingz.