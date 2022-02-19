Iran midfielder Ezatolahi to miss Korea, Lebanon matches

10 views

Tehran Times – DOHA, Iran international midfielder Saeid Ezatolahi will reportedly miss two matches against the Korea Republic and Lebanon in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Ezatolahi, who currently plays for Qatar Stars League club Al Gharafa on loan from Danish Superliga club Vejle Boldklub, sustained ligament damage to his ankle in the match against Al Kharaitiyat on Wednesday.

Ezatolahi will miss the match against the Korea Republic slated for March 24th in Seoul and the match against Lebanon in Tehran five days later.

He is expected to be sidelined for six weeks.