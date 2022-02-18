AFC U23 Asian Cup: Iran handed a tough group

251 views

Tehran Times – TASHKENT, Iran has been drawn in a tough group in the AFC U23 Asian Cup following the conclusion of the Uzbekistan 2022 Finals draw in Tashkent on Thursday.

Titleholders Korea Republic are drawn in Group C along with ASEAN trio of Thailand, 2018 runners-up Vietnam and Malaysia.

Hosts Uzbekistan, the 2018 champions, will have Iran, Qatar and newcomers Turkmenistan to contend with in Group A.



Australia, third in the 2020 edition, were drawn in Group B with Jordan, Iraq and Kuwait while Japan, the 2016 champions, are in Group D with 2020 runners-up Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and debutants Tajikistan.

The fifth edition of the Championship will be played in Central Asia for the first time, with Uzbekistan hosting 32 matches across the cities of Tashkent and Karshi.

Four former champions and nine teams to have reached the semi-finals or better within the last decade alongside two debutants will battle for Continental supremacy from June 1 to 19.