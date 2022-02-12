IPL: Sepahan get back on track, Sanat Naft defeat Tractor [VIDEO]

9 views

Tehran Times – ISFAHAN, Sepahan football team got back on track with a 4-1 win over Naft Masjed Soleyman on Matchday 17 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Saturday.

Sepahan sits third in the table with six points behind leaders Esteghlal.

Moslem Mojadami scored an own goal just eight minutes into the match and was sent off in the 22nd minute after receiving a straight red card.

Shariar Moghanlou, Sajad Shahbazzadeh, and Reza Mirzaei scored three goals in the second half to seal three points for the Yellows in Isfahan.

Naft Masjed Soleyman’s forward Mehran Amiri scored a consolation goal with one minute left.

Padideh suffered a home 3-1 loss against Mes Rafsanjan and Sanat Naft earned a late 1-0 win over Tractor in Abadan.

On Sunday, Gol Gohar will host Fajr Sepasi, Paykan meet Havadar, Foolad face Aluminum, Nassaji play Persepolis and Esteghlal entertain Zob Ahan.