Hazfi Cup: Esteghlal edge Paykan to book a place in quarterfinals [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Esteghlal football team edged past Paykan 1-0 here to book their place in the Hazfi Cup quarterfinals.

Substitute Arsalan Motahari scored the winner two minutes into the first half of the extra time.

Persepolis, Mes Rafsanjan, Nassaji, Khalij Fars Mahshahr, Kheybar Khoramabad, Aluminum, and Mes Kerman have already qualified for the quarters.

The competition was founded in 1975 and Esteghlal is the most successful club with seven titles.

The Hazfi Cup is the Iranian football knockout cup competition run by the Iranian Football Federation.