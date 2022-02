63 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Foolad right-back Saleh Hardani joined Esteghlal football club on Saturday.

The 23-year-old right-back has penned a 2.5-year contract.

Two Esteghlal players Aref Aghasi and Arash Rezavand also joined Foolad.

Esteghlal goalkeeper Rashid Mazaheri has also reached an agreement with Sepahan football team.

The Blues look to win the Iran Professional League (IPL) after nine years.