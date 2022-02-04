IPL: Esteghlal beat Havadar [VIDEO]

44 views

Tehran Times – KARAJ, Iran Professional League (IPL) leaders Esteghlal football team defeated Havadar 2-1 on Friday.

In the match held in Karajâ€™s Enghelab Stadium, Rudy Gestede gave the visiting team a lead in the 11th minute but with five minutes left until halftime, Mohammadjavad Mohammadi leveled the score.

Substitute Amir Arsalan Motahari scored the winner in the 84th minute.

Esteghlal was reduced to 10 men in the 88th minute after the teamâ€™s defender Siavash Yazdani was shown his second yellow card.

Esteghlal leads the table with 38 points, three points ahead of Persepolis.