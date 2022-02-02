Azmoun is a bit like Klose: Anatoliy Tymoshchuck

62 views

Bild – LEVERKUSEN, Former Bayern star Anatoliy Tymoshchuck has been an assistant coach at Zenit St. Petersburg since 2017.

That makes you want Bayer’s new striker!

Hardly anyone promoted Sardar Azmoun (27) at his ex-club St. Petersburg like Zenit’s assistant coach Anatoliy Timoshchuck (42). In the BILD interview, the former Bayern star explains the Iranian as a player and a person with all his strengths and weaknesses – and even compares him to a German goalscorer icon.

BILD: Mr. Tymoshchuck, what type of striker did Leverkusen bring with Azmoun?

Tymoshchuck: “A goalscorer with a good finish with both feet who is unpredictable in his movements and actions. One more goal and he would have become the only foreigner with the most goals in Russian league history. It makes me a little sad that he didn’t break the record.”

BILD: What are his greatest strengths?

Tymoshchuck: “That he is so fast despite his size (1.86 meters; ed.). He uses this to sprint into free spaces again and again. He also jumps incredibly high and has a good header – which may be due to the fact that he played top-class volleyball as a child. He’s a real athlete! I think Leverkusen’s fast attacking football will suit him well. I have to congratulate Bayer on this transfer.”

BILD: Which great striker would you compare Azmoun to?

Tymoshchuck: “He’s a bit like Klose. Miro was also fast, strong with his head and clever in his movements…”

BILD: But?

Tymoshchuck: “The Bundesliga, with its higher speed, technical quality and discipline, is a completely different level for Sardar, where he has to prove himself first. But he is still young and very capable of learning. He’s a much better player today than when he joined Zenit.”

BILD: Where does he have to improve for this?

Tymoshchuck: “In his defensive work. I used to annoy him that he had to run more for the team (laughs). So I’m always proud when he works extra hard in a game. He could also improve his aggressiveness in pressing on the opposing defense. He could even improve his good header game. The timing is often not perfect.”

BILD: Describe Azmoun as a human…

Tymoshchuck: “He talks a lot. He even spoke a lot when he arrived here with an interpreter. And he’s always laughing, loves to joke. Sardar is a very funny but calm and respectful guy. I had a close bond with him.”

BILD: Is there anything Bayer fans need to know about him?

Tymoshchuck: “He’s absolutely crazy about horses! In Iran he has a huge collection, with many people training and caring for the animals to get involved in racing and betting. Whenever one of his horses won a race or bought a new one from abroad, he would tell me about it, his eyes shining.”

BILD: Do you have any advice for Azmoun so that he can be successful in Germany?

Tymoshchuck: “As I said: the Bundesliga is on a different level. You just have to look at the two forwards he will compete with. Now he has to show how good he really is. I told him: It will be a different world, you will have to fight and work even harder!”