2022 WCQ: 10-man Iran victorious over UAE [VIDEO]

483 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran football team defeated the UAE 1-0 to stay atop of Group A in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification.

On Tuesday, the â€˜Persian Leopardsâ€™, who have already qualified for the Qatar World Cup, earned a home win in Tehranâ€™s Azadi Stadium.

With one minute remaining to the halftime, Iran captain Alireza Jahanbakhsh sent in a perfect cross to the area and Ali Gholizadeh hit the bar with a header and left-footed Mehdi Taremi took advantage of the rebound, putting the home side ahead.

Four minutes into the second half, Iran were reduced to 10 men after Sadegh Moharrami was shown his second yellow card.

Iran remained top of the group with 22 points, two points ahead of the Korea Republic, who defeated Syria 2-0 earlier in the day.

It was Dragan Skocicâ€™s 14th win out of 15 matches.