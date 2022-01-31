Sayyadmanesh signs for Hull City [Official]

148 views

Wearehullcity.co.uk – HULL, Hull City are delighted to announce the signing of forward Allahyar Sayyadmanesh on loan from Fenerbahce until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.

Born in Amal, Iran, Sayyadmanesh signed his first professional contract with Esteghal FC in June 2018.

After 18 appearances during his time at the Azadi Stadium, the exciting forward caught the eye of Fenerbahce and signed for the Turkish giants in May 2019.

A month after signing, Sayyadmanesh made his senior debut for Iran and became his nation’s youngest-ever goalscorer after netting in a 5-0 friendly win against Syria.

This will be the 20-year-old’s third loan spell away from Fenerbahce, having previously impressed during spells at İstanbulspor and Zorya Luhansk.

His performances in Ukraine saw him named among the Ukrainian Premier League’s best 11 players for 2020/21 and he will now be looking for similar success at the MKM Stadium.

Sayyadmanesh said: “First of all, I am really happy to be here at a great club with amazing fans.

“I will try to give my all and help the team because that is the most important thing. I will fight for the team until the end.

“When I was a child, I always followed the English leagues. I am really excited to play here.

“I want to help the team. We’ve won the last three matches and we’ve got good potential and a young team.

“I was in the stadium at the last game and it was a great atmosphere. I really can’t wait to play in our stadium in front of the fans and I hope to see you soon.”