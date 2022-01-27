Iran, Uzbekistan share the spoils in CAFA Womenâ€™s Futsal Championshipï¿¼

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – DUSHANBE, Iran shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw with Uzbekistan in the CAFA Womenâ€™s Futsal Championship 2022 on Thursday.

Nastaran Moghim scored both goals for the Iranian team.

Iran had already defeated Uzbekistan 5-2 in the tournament.

The four-team competition is being held at the Dushanbe Multi-functional Sports Complex from Jan. 21 to 28.

Tajikistan, Iran, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan compete in the tournament.

The teams will play each other twice.

The Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) is an association of the football playing nations in Central Asia.