Iran beat Iraq to qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup [VIDEO]ï¿¼

490 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran defeated Iraq 1-0 to book their place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Thursday.

Iran were dominant in the first half and created several chances in front of more than 10,000 fans in Tehranâ€™s Azadi Stadium but Iraq custodian Fahad Talib kept them in the game.

With three minutes into the second half, Mehdi Taremi found the back of the net, unleashing a right-footed strike into the area.

The home win put Dragan Skocicâ€™s men at least 10 points clear of third place with just nine points remaining to compete for.

Iran will participate in the FIFA World Cup for the sixth time.

The Persians booked their place in the 1978 FIFA World Cup for the first time.

Iran waited 20 years to make it happen once again when they advanced to the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France.

Iran advanced to the FIFA World Cup for the third time in 2006 in Germany.

The â€˜Persian Leopardsâ€™ booked back-to-back place in 2014 and 2018 and sealed their berth for the time in a row on Thursday.

Iraq remain in fifth place with four points, with Iran topping Group A with 19 points.

Iraq will meet Lebanon away in four days, while Dragan Skocicâ€™s men will remain in Tehran to take on the United Arab Emirates on the same day.