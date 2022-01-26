We have a tough match against rejuvenated Iraq: Skocic￼

167 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran football beam coach Dragan Skocic says that they will a tough match against rejuvenated Iraq.

The ‘Persian Leopards’ are scheduled to meet Iraq on Thursday in Group A of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

Iran will qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup if defeat Iraq in this match.

“Some players got infected with COVID-19 and it could be a huge blow to our team. The match against Iraq is very important since we can qualify for the 2022 World Cup if we defeat our opponents,” Skocic said in the pre-match news conference.

“Iran have a difficult task ahead but we are ready to beat them. I’ve seen Iraq’s matches in Arab Cup and I have to say they are a good team.

“Sardar Azmoun and Ahmad Nourollahi have missed the match and finding replacement for them is very difficult,” the Croat added.

“We respect rejuvenated Iraq but we want to beat them,” Skocic stated.