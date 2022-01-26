Chinese Taipei defeat Iran in AFC Womenâ€™s Asian Cup [VIDEO]ï¿¼

63 views

Tehran Times – MUMBAI, Chinese Taipei booked their place in the AFC Womenâ€™s Asian Cup India 2022 quarter-finals after defeating Iran 5-0 in their final Group A tie at the D.Y. Patil Stadium on Wednesday.

Lai Li-Chin starred with a hat-trick with Chen Yen-Ping and Wang Hsiang-Huei scoring one each as Chinese Taipei sealed second place in Group A behind China PR to advance to the knockout stage.

Both teams, having suffered defeats against China, went into the tie fully aware that their respective fates were in their own hands, with Chinese Taipei only needing a draw to pip Iran to a quarter-final berth.

Iranâ€™s womenâ€™s football team have participated in the competition for the first time ever.