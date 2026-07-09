Duhok SC complete signing of Asadbeigi

Tehran Times – DUHOK, Iranian midfielder Sina Asadbeigi has officially joined Iraqi club Duhok FC ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Duhok FC announced the signing of Asadbeigi, confirming that the 29-year-old will represent the club in the upcoming Iraqi Stars League campaign.

Duhok finished 10th in the 20-team Iraqi Stars League last season and will begin the 2026-27 campaign under the guidance of Iranian coach Yahya Golmohammadi.

Asadbeigi brings extensive experience in Iranian football, having previously played for Paykan, Sorkhpooshan Pakdasht, Zob Ahan, Havadar, Persepolis, and Foolad. The midfielder spent the past two seasons with Foolad before making the move to Iraq.