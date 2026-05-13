Grand farewell ceremony for Iran’s national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup

Wanaen.com – TEHRAN, Tehran’s Enghelab Square turned into the heart of national unity and football passion on Wednesday night as thousands of supporters gathered to bid farewell to Iran’s national football team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The grand public ceremony, attended by senior government officials, football authorities, artists, and fans, marked one of the most emotional and symbolic send-offs in the history of Iranian football.

The event came just hours after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visited the national team’s training camp alongside Minister of Sports Ahmad Donyamali, where they met with players and coaching staff on the eve of the squad’s departure for the World Cup.

Addressing the players, President Pezeshkian emphasized that the team carries far more than sporting expectations onto the global stage.

“What matters to us is sincere effort, responsibility, and using every capacity for the pride of Iran,” the President said. “Today, you are not merely a football team; you represent the hope, dignity, unity, and determination of the Iranian nation before the eyes of the world.”

He urged the players to “fight for the name of Iran” and stressed that regardless of results, the values of honor, courage, and national pride would remain the true legacy of the team’s journey.

“Victory is valuable, but even in defeat, what endures is dignity in competition and the fighting spirit of a nation,” Pezeshkian added.

Later in the evening, Enghelab Square witnessed scenes of massive public enthusiasm as Iran’s national football team arrived among cheering supporters waving Iranian flags and chanting patriotic slogans. The atmosphere transformed central Tehran into a celebration of football, identity, and solidarity ahead of the world’s biggest sporting event.

One of the highlights of the ceremony was the unveiling of Iran’s official 2026 World Cup jersey, featuring the iconic Asiatic cheetah — a long-standing symbol associated with Iranian football and national heritage. The new kit, revealed under bright lights and loud applause, was widely praised by supporters attending the event.

The official anthem of Iran’s national football team, performed by renowned Iranian singer Parvaz Homay, was also unveiled for the first time during the ceremony. His live performance, accompanied by thousands of fans singing along, created an emotional and dramatic atmosphere across the square.

Iran’s World Cup delegation has been named “Minab 168” in tribute to the victims and martyrs of the Shajareh Tayyebeh School in Minab, adding a symbolic and commemorative dimension to the national team’s journey.

During the ceremony, captain Ehsan Hajsafi read the squad’s official pledge on behalf of the players and coaching staff, promising that the team would fight with full determination and commitment to bring pride and honor to Iran at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Minister of Sports Ahmad Donyamali also praised the unity within the squad despite political tensions and media pressures surrounding the tournament.

“An exceptional spirit of empathy, motivation, and responsibility has formed within this team,” he stated, adding that recent events had only strengthened the players’ determination to defend the name and dignity of Iran on the international stage.

The farewell ceremony also came amid ongoing discussions between the Iranian Football Federation and FIFA regarding the national team’s participation in the tournament, which will be hosted in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Football Federation President Mehdi Taj revealed that Iran had submitted ten official conditions to FIFA aimed at guaranteeing the rights, security, and equal treatment of the Iranian delegation throughout the World Cup.

According to Taj, one of the federation’s key demands is the unrestricted issuance of visas for all Iranian delegation members.

“We are not guests of the host country; we are guests of FIFA,” Taj stated. “FIFA must guarantee that all members of Iran’s delegation can attend the tournament without discrimination or restriction.”

He further stressed that Iran’s national anthem must be played fully and without limitation during matches and called for guarantees preventing political symbols or unrelated flags from appearing inside stadiums during Iran’s games.

Taj also announced that efforts are underway to organize a direct flight from Turkey to the United States for the Iranian delegation ahead of the tournament.

Iran’s national football team, led by head coach Amir Ghalenoei, is scheduled to depart for Turkey for a final preparation camp before traveling to the United States to compete in the 2026 FIFA World Cup — beginning a journey that started with a historic farewell in the heart of Tehran.