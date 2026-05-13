Ali Gholizadeh signs new contract with Lech Poznań

Sport.pl – POZNAN, Ali Gholizadeh stays longer in Lech Poznań. The representative of Iran has signed a new contract with “Kolejorz”, which will be in force for a year. – I look forward to the moment of returning to the field and I promise that I will come back to them even stronger – said in an interview with the club media winger, who is waiting for several months of rehabilitation due to an injury sustained in early May.

Ali Gholizadeh presented phenomenal form in the spring round of the 2025/26 season. The Iranian representative only this calendar year scored five of his six goals in the league, and added four assists, being undoubtedly one of the most important figures in the team of Lech Poznań. The winger contributed to the fact that “Kolejorz” made up for the loss to the forefront and two rounds before the end of the competition hands out cards in the fight for the championship title.

Ali Gholizadeh stays in Lech. He thanked the fans and the club for their faith and support

Except that at the end of the season, the lechites have to cope without Gholizadeh. The player in the match of the 31st round of Ekstraklasa with Motor Lublin tore his anterior cruciate ligaments in the knee and had to leave the pitch as early as the 19th minute. After detailed research, it turned out that surgery and months of rehabilitation will be needed, and the return of the Iranian to full fitness is anticipated in the spring of 2027.

In the face of Ali’s contract with the club from the capital of Greater Poland, the cabinets began to discuss whether it was worth proposing a new contract to the footballer. It seemed obvious before, but after such a serious injury – already less.

However, both sides worked out a satisfactory solution for both sides and on Wednesday 13 May Gholizadeh initialed a new agreement with Lech Poznań, which the club announced through its media, confirming earlier media reports. His contract will be in force until the end of June 2027, and according to the Meczyki portal, the contract includes “specially constructed financial conditions dependent on the return of the midfielder to the field.”

“We are very pleased that we have found an agreement with Ali regarding the new agreement. Throughout our stay in Lech, we strongly believed in his skills, and he himself paid for this trust on the turf in the best possible way. We will support him in his fight for recovery as soon as possible and we hope that when that happens, Ali will continue to determine the strength of our team and help her reach for more trophies. It is a great joy for us that he will stay with us for another year – said Tomasz Rząsa, the sporting director, in an interview with the club media.

Gholizadeh also made no secret of his satisfaction at initialing a new deal with “Kolejorz,” thanking the club for their confidence. He also addressed the fans, who showed him huge support from the stands during the last match against the Ark of Gdynia, chanting his name and surname.

“I would like to thank all the fans, colleagues and the club for all their words of encouragement and incredible support in a recent difficult time for me, it means a lot to me and I greatly appreciate every gesture on their part. I’m waiting for the moment to get back on the pitch and I promise I’ll come back to them even stronger. I am happy that I am extending my contract with Lech and I firmly believe that everything in the coming months will go our way. It also applies to the coming weeks, I will be strongly rooting for the team in the fight for this championship – said the winger.

Ali Gholizadeh was sent to Lech in the summer of 2023. So far, he has appeared in blue-and-white colors 75 times. In that time, the 30-year-old scored 14 goals and recorded 10 assists. He is also a 42-time representative of Iran. Because of the injury, however, he will not go with the national team to the World Cup.

Two rounds before the end of the competition, Lech Poznań has a seven-point lead over the second Jagiellonia, the third Rakow and the fourth Miner. All three of these teams, however, played one match less and will catch up on Wednesday 13 May. Jagiellonia will face Rakow directly and Górnik will play with the Ark. “Kolejorz” in turn still stands before the away skirmish with Radomiak and the season-ending match with Wisla Płock in front of his own audience.