Iran will shine at the 2027 Beach Soccer World Cup: Marco Octavio

Tehran Times – RIO DE JENEIRO, Marco Octavio, former Brazilian head coach of Iran’s beach soccer team, believes that Team Melli will achieve excellent results at the 2027 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.

Iran’s beach soccer team claimed the title of the 6th Asian Beach Games by winning the final decisively. Last week, the beach soccer players faced the strong team of Oman in the final match and, in a dominant performance, defeated their opponents 6–2.

“I am very happy about this important title for Iran. We have good memories, and a few years ago at the Asian Games in China, we had the same performance,” Octavio said.

“I congratulate Ali Naderi, my former captain and now the team’s coach, along with the coaching staff. Saeed Piramoon, Mohammad Masoumizadeh, Mohammadali Mokhtari, and some other players on the current team were playing when I was with the national team. I am proud to see that some of my former players are still competing and shining at a high level,” he said.

Octavio also spoke about Iran’s potential in beach soccer: “At the last World Cup, I saw many players with high potential who can play for the national team in the not-too-distant future. They can be very good replacements for the current stars of beach soccer. Iran’s national beach soccer team has always been one of the contenders for the championship in Asian and even world competitions, and given Iran’s good potential in developing players, it can certainly always be among the title contenders.”

There have been rumors about the possibility of returning Octavio to the national team — however, it appears his return to the national team is off the table. The Brazilian coach added on this matter: “I would have liked to serve the Iranian national beach soccer team as a technical and tactical consultant for the next World Cup, but it seems this won’t happen. However, my love for Iran means that whenever the national team needs my help, I will be at the service of the national team with great pleasure.”