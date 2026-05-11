Hossein Abdi named as head coach of Iran U23

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Hossein Abdi has been named head coach of the Iran U23 national team.

The Iran U23 football team put on a poor performance in the 2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup, and the officials of the Football Federation have ended their cooperation with Omid Ravankhah, shortly after the competition.

The Football Federation held negotiations with Abdi, a former Persepolis player and youth-level coach, and reached a final agreement with him.

Abdi will hold a final meeting in the coming days to sign a contract with the Football Federation.

The Iran U-23 national team will compete in the Asian Games to be held in Nagoya.