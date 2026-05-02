Gholizadeh suffers bad injury against Lublin Motor [Report]

Etemadonline.com – POZNAN, The Iranian midfielder Lech Poznan suffered a bad injury in the Polish league tonight’s game.

Lech Poznan played at the Loblin Motor House from tonight (Saturday – Tehran time) in the 30th Week of the Polish Extreme Classic, in which his Iranian midfielder Ali Gholizadeh suffered serious injuries.

According to Tasnim, this happened in the 14′ minutes of the game; where the Iranian midfielder jumped into the air to avoid a tackle from Bradley Van Hoffem, and without any contact, landed awkwardly.

The images showed that there was no collision between the two players, and that Gholizadeh’s injury was caused by his bad landing on the ground. Lech Poznan’s medical staff immediately rushed to the injured Iranian player and soon determined that he could not continue playing.

It seems that Gholizadeh’s injury is serious, and this was evident from his body language when he fell to the ground, because he hid his face in despair between his hands and eventually came out of the field with a stretcher.

Ali Gholizadeh has played in 29 games in all competitions for Lech Poznan this season and has scored 6 goals and left 4 assists. He has been a key figure for the team this season and is largely thanks to him that the Blues are the top of the Extraclassa and are trying to win the title.

According to Tasnim, Ali Gholizadeh’s injury occurred while there are only 40 days left until the start of the 2026 World Cup, and his presence in the 23rd edition of the competition, along with the Iranian national football team, is in a haze of uncertainty.