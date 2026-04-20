Sayyadmanesh assists against KRC Genk [VIDEO]

Walfoot.be – WESTERLO , Genk made the difference in the second half and won 2-1 at Westerlo. An important success that allows the Limburgers to take the first place of the Play-Offs Europe.

The duel between Westerlo and Genk had the final appearance for the head of the Play-Offs Europe. Both teams struggled to free themselves and opportunities were rare during the game.

Genk came back with better intentions after the break. The Limburgers raised the pace and ended up making a difference. El Ouahdi opened the scoring on a counterattack and turned into a provider a few minutes later.

Taking advantage of Westerlo’s defensive errors, Genk doubled the score thanks to Bibout.

Despite this second goal, Westerlo did not give up and narrowed the gap at the end of the game thanks to Patrao.

Genk won 2-1, took the lead in the European play-offs and hit a big blow in the race in first place.