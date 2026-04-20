PGPL: Season postponed until after 2026 FIFA World Cup

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, The Iran’s League Organization, after extensive deliberation with Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) clubs and prioritizing the preparation schedule for Iran’s national team heading into the 2026 World Cup, announced that the current season’s matches have been postponed until after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

This decision comes as the League Organization’s Competition Committee has faced numerous challenges this season, including frequent postponements due to numerous breaks, adverse weather conditions, and the ongoing conflict. These factors have led to a backlog of games. The committee has now decided to restart the league after the conclusion of the Iran national team’s participation in the 2026 World Cup.

The 2026 World Cup is set to kick off on June 11, with the opening match between Mexico and South Africa.

Team Melli are set to face off against New Zealand on June 16th and Belgium on June 21st. Their final group stage match will be against the Egyptian national team on June 26th. If they’re eliminated, the domestic League is expected to resume around July 10th. However, if they advance to the Round of 32 or Round of 16, the league’s restart will be pushed to July 15th.