April 19, 2026

Iran-Puerto Rico friendly in jeopardy [Report]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan April 18, 2026
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Tehran Times – TEHRAN, A highly anticipated friendly match between Iran and Puerto Rico, slated for June on U.S. soil, is reportedly facing cancellation.

The Football Federation of Iran had previously confirmed the fixture as part of Team Melli’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Head coach Amir Ghalenoei is prioritizing optimal readiness for the global tournament, with less than two months until kickoff. This friendly was intended as a key component of that preparation.

Sources indicate that the Puerto Rico Football Federation has sent a letter to its Iranian counterparts, requesting a new memorandum of understanding and suggesting the match could be called off. This development casts uncertainty over the fixture.

Meanwhile, Iran’s national team are set to commence their training camps. Domestic league players will join Ghalenoei’s initial sessions, which will run in two stages until May 8. The final pre-World Cup camp is scheduled to begin on May 9, with the team then traveling to Turkey for their last preparation phase abroad.

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