Moghanlou assists as Kalba and Al Dhafra play out draw [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan February 26, 2026
Sharjah24.ae – KALBA, Al Dhafra held Kalba to a 1-1 draw in their Round 18 encounter of the ADNOC Pro League today, 26 February, evening.

The result sees Kalba move to 20 points, sitting eighth in the table, while Al Dhafra edge up to 18 points in tenth place.

The game ignited late on. Yasser Al Baloushi broke the deadlock for Kalba in the 79th minute, only for Marcelinho to respond four minutes later, striking in the 83rd to ensure the visitors left with a point.

