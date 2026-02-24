PGPL: Esteghlal beat Mes to move top, Tractor draw with Malavan [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Esteghlal football team edged past rock-bottom Mes 1-0 in Rafsanjan Sunday night to move top of the 2025/26 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL).

Munir El-Haddadi scored the only goal of the match in the 15th minute to seal a valuable victory for the visiting team.

Earlier in the day, Tractor were held to a 1-1 draw by Malavan in Bandar Anzali. Mohammadjavad Mohammadi was on target for the hosts in the 57th minute and Danial Esmaeilifar canceled out his goal with three minutes remaining.

On Monday, Sepahan will host Esteghlal Khuzestan in Isfahan.