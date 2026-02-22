February 23, 2026

Ghayedi scores as Al Nasr and Khorfakkan play out draw [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan February 22, 2026
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
169 views

Sharjah24.ae – DUBAI,The 17th round of the ADNOC Pro League saw Al Nasr and Khorfakkan share the points with a 2-2 draw at Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai.

With the result, Al Nasr moved up to seventh place with 22 points, while Khor Fakkan reached ninth place with 19 points.

Al Nasr took an early lead through Mehdi Ghayedi in the 5th minute and later extended it with a goal from Milojević in the 52nd minute. Khorfakkan responded with Tarik Tissoudali scoring in the 23rd minute and Amad Diallo equalising in the 38th minute to secure the draw.

More Stories

Sayyadmanesh influential as Westerlo defeat Charleroi

Mir Farhad Ali Khan February 22, 2026

Ali Gholizadeh scores against Korona Kielce [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan February 22, 2026

Sohrab Bakhtiarizadeh named Esteghlal head coach

Mir Farhad Ali Khan February 22, 2026