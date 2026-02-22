February 23, 2026

Ali Gholizadeh scores against Korona Kielce [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan February 22, 2026
Gol24.pl – KIELCE, Lech Poznań won against the Korona Kielce in the 22nd round of PKO Ekstraklasa.

The win brings the side from Poznan to second place in the league table, giving way only to the first placed side, Jagiellonia Białystok, who lost points with Radomiak Radom (1:1) on Sunday.

Goals for Lech Poznan were scored by Ali Gholizadeh and Antonio Milić. With a goal from Mariusz Stepinski for the home side.

Lech won their third consecutive victory move into 2nd place, and the Kielceans, who failed to disenchant their own stadium, remain 8th in the standings.

