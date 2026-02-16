Ali Gholizadeh stars against Piast Gliwice [VIDEO]

Gloswielkopolski.pl – POZNAN, Lech Poznań on Sunday defeated Piast at home, revenge for the previous defeat in Gliwice.

The victory allowed the Polish champions to move up to 6th place in the table. The hero of the match was Ali Gholizadeh, who led Poznan to the lead and assisted on Pablo Rodriguez’s goal.

Top open the scoring, Ali Gholizadeh intercepted the ball close to the Piast penalty area, towed it a few yards, passed Jakub Czerwiński, then hit the left post technically.

Moments later, Robert Gumny launched a perpendicular pass to Ali Gholizadeh. The Iranian spotted Pablo Rodriguez set on the 18th yard, and he also fired an indefensible pass to help increase the scoreline to 2-0, making it possible for Lech Poznań to control this match.

In the second half, the side from Poznań increased their lead. Palma assisted Agnero perfectly, allowing the Ivorian to score at the end of the match.