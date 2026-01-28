Taremi assists as Olympiacos claim historic CL play-off spot with historic win [VIDEO]

Olympiacos.org – AMSTERDAM, A huge moment for Olympiacos, as they became the first Greek team to progress to the next stage from the League Phase of the UEFA Champions League.

Olympiacos beat Ajax 2–1 in Amsterdam and secured a place in the competition’s play-offs, reaching eleven points after three consecutive victories against Kairat Almaty, Bayer 04 Leverkusen, and now Ajax in the Netherlands.

The “Red-and-whites” took the lead in the 52nd minute after a fine combination between Taremi and Martins, with the latter entering the box and finishing to make it 0–1.

Ajax equalized in 69’ through a penalty by Dolberg, but Olympiacos sealed the 1–2 win when Hezze headed it home converting a Chiquinho corner kick.

HIGHLIGHTS