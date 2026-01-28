Nourallahi scores as Kalba go down to Al Ain in ADNOC Pro League [VIDEO]

Sharjah24.ae – KALBA, Al Ain climbed to the top of the ADNOC Pro League rankings after defeating Kalba 3-1 away on Tuesday in the first match of round 14 at Kalba Stadium.

The result brought Al Ain’s total to 34 points, temporarily putting them at the top, while Kalba stayed seventh with 16 points.

Laba Kodjo started the goal shortly after the half in the 47th minute, and Sofiane Rahimi extended the lead in 64 minutes.

Kalba’s Ahmed Nourallahi cut the deficit in the 70th minute, but Matías Palacios secured the victory with a late third goal in the 88th minute.