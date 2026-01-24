Monobala.gr – NOTTINGHAMSHIRE, Despite a deal to acquire Lorenzo Luca, Nottingham Forest is not giving up trying to further strengthen her offensive line. According to The Athletic, the Reds continue to maintain a strong interest in Mehdi Taremi, in view of the winter transfer window.

The English media, which first revealed Forrest’s deal with Napoli for a loan of Luca with a market option, points out that the move does not change the team’s design to acquire another striker. As David Ornstein says, the Iranian Four of Olympiacos remains high on the English team’s transfer list.

The Athletic reported last week that Iranian international Mehdi Taremi was at the top of the list of four strikers that Nottingham Forest is considering, with Luca’s arrival not expected to change,” he said, adding that the list was also on the list of Wolves’s Jorgent Strong Larsen, who is fighting for her stay in the Premier League.

Taremi is committed to a contract with Olympiacos until the summer of 2027 and has an excellent season, having already 14 goals in 23 appearances in all competitions. His case only unnoticed does not pass, with Nottingham Forest continuing to check the market for another qualitative solution to the attack.