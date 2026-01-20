UEFA CL: Taremi scores as Olympiacos stuns Bayer Leverkusen [VIDEO]

Olympiacos.org – ATHENS, Olympiacos secured an important victory against Bayer 04 Leverkusen with a 2–0 win at the Karaiskakis Stadium, keeping their qualification hopes alive for the next stage of Europe’s premier club competition.

The “Red-and-whites” started the match aggressively and, backed by their roaring fans, took the lead as early as the 2nd minute. Rodinei delivered a corner kick and Costinha rose highest to head the ball into the net for the opening goal.

The final score was sealed in first-half stoppage time (45+1′). Olympiacos broke quickly down the right flank through Rodinei, who played a perfectly weighted through ball to Mehdi Taremi. The experienced striker calmly finished with a right shot, sending the ball into the net and making it 2–0.