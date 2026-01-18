January 19, 2026

Nourollahi assists against Al Sharjah in ADNOC Pro League [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan January 18, 2026
Sharjah24.ae – SHARJAH, Sharjah secured a 3-1 victory over Kalba in the 13th round of the ADNOC Pro League football matches, held at Sharjah Stadium.

With the win, Sharjah raised their tally to 14 points, placing ninth, while Kalba remained on 16 points in seventh place.

The goals for Sharjah were scored by Luan Pereira in the 9th minute, Harib Abdalla in the 79th minute, and Firas Ben Larbi in the 82nd minute, while Renne Alezones scored for Kalba in the 39th minute.

