Mehdi Taremi linked with Nottingham Forest [Report]

Nottinghampost.com – NOTTINGHAMSHIRE, Nottingham Forest are looking to add depth to their striking options and are claimed to have identified a player at Evangelos Marinakis’ Olympiacos.

Mehdi Taremi is the ‘leading candidate’ in Nottingham Forest’s search for depth at striker.

That’s according to The Athletic who note the 33-year-old is one of four options the Reds are currently exploring as they look to add support for Igor Jesus.

With Chris Wood out injured and Arnaud Kalimuendo loaned to Eintracht Frankfurt, Sean Dyche has been left with only Taiwo Awoniyi as back up as Igor Jesus carries the bulk of the goal-scoring burden up front.

That has seen the Reds linked with several centre forwards, including Wolves’ Jorgen Strand Larsen, Roma’s Artem Dovbyk and Fenerbahce’s Youssef En-Nesyri.

The article says it is Taremi on whom Forest are ‘most keen’ and that the Olympiacos striker is the most ‘realistic option’.

Taremi is an Iran international who left the Middle East to join Rio Ave in Portugal in 2019.

He had four profitable seasons at Porto where he scored 91 goals in 182 matches and won the Portuguese league and three Portuguese cups.

He moved to Inter Milan for last season and was part of the squad that reached the Champions League final before moving to Greece in the summer.

Since then he has scoed 13 times, including eight in the league.