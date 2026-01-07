January 8, 2026

Moghanlou scores brace as Kalba and Al Wasl draw in ADNOC Pro League [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan January 7, 2026
Sharjah24.ae – KALBA, Kalba and Al Wasl played out an entertaining 2–2 draw in their ADNOC Pro League clash on Friday, at Kalba Stadium, in the 12th round of the competition.

The result lifted Al Wasl’s tally to 22 points, keeping them in third place, while Kalba moved up to 16 points and sits seventh in the standings.

Al Wasl broke the deadlock through Sergiño in the 50th minute before Kalba responded in 64 minutes, with Shahriar Moghanlou finding the equaliser from the spot.

Ali Saleh restored Al Wasl’s lead in the 75th minute, but Kalba secured a share of the spoils six minutes later in the 81st minute through Moghanlou again.

