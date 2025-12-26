PGPL: Persepolis edge Mes, Foolad defeats Fajr Sepasi [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – RAFSANJAN, Persepolis football team edged past relegation-threatened Mes 1-0 on Friday at the 2025/26 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL).

Soroush Rafiei scored the winner for the visiting team in the 24th minute in Rafsanjan.

Mes defender Amirhossein Sedghi was shown his second yellow card in the 70th minute.

Earlier in the day, Tractor and Shams Azar played out a goalless draw in Qazvin.

Malavan earned a 1-0 late win over Aluminum in Arak and Foolad defeated Fajr Sepasi 2-1 in Shiraz.

On Saturday, Paykan will host Kheybar and Sepahan meet Chadormalou in Isfahan.

Persepolis sit top with 28 points, one point above Sepahan who have two games at hands.