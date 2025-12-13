Mehdi Taj warns players who completed military service may be denied US visas [Report]

Insideworldfootball.com – TEHRAN, Iran Football Federation president Mehdi Taj, speaking on state television, has issued a warning that some payers and staff may be denied entry to the US for the 2026 World Cup because they have served in the military.

Iran have been drawn into Group G with Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand and will play two group games in Los Angeles and one in Seattle.

“We must prepare backup options for the World Cup. If, for any reason, a player is told they cannot travel, we must have replacements ready,” said Taj.

The issue for Iran’s players is that the country has compulsory military service for all men when they reach the age of 19.

A number of Iran national team players have served in the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which has been designated as a foreign terrorist organisation by the US since 2019.

Taj attended the World Cup draw last week in Washington D.C. but an Iranian assistant coach was denied a visa because he had served in the IRGC.

“We protested to FIFA, they could have stood more firmly against the United States,” Taj said. “Saeed Elhayi, a member of the coaching staff, was denied a visa due to the location of his military service.”

Iranian players often fulfil their national service obligations by playing in Iran’s top tier professional league with military associated clubs. However, may others complete a full national service commitment.

The highest profile player who has served in the IRGC is captain and national team talisman Mehdi Taremi who plays for Olimpiacos in Greece. He has also played for Inter and Porto.

In a statement to Pro Soccer Wire, a U.S. State Department spokesperson did not rule the possibility that Iranian players could see their visas denied similarly to Elhayi’s vis denial for the draw.

“The Trump Administration is committed to doing everything we can to support a successful World Cup. At the same time, the administration will not waver in upholding U.S. law and the highest standards of national security and public safety in the conduct of our visa process,” the statement read.

“We adjudicate each visa application on a case-by-case basis after rigorous review and thorough vetting to determine whether the individual is eligible under U.S. law.”