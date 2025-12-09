PGPL: Persepolis edge Paykan, Zob Ahan draws with Tractor [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team edged past Paykan 1-0 thanks to a goal from Oston Urunov here on Tuesday.

In the match held at the Dastgerdi Stadium, the Uzbek winger scored the winner in the dying moments of the first half.

In Isfahan, Zob Ahan and Tractor shared the spoils in a goalless draw.

Shams Azar were held to a 1-1 draw by Gol Gohar in Qazvin and Esteghlal Khuzestan lost to Kheybar 1-0 in Ahvaz.

On Wednesday, Sepahan will play Aluminum in Arak, Esteghlal host Malavan in Tehran, Fajr Sepasi meet Chadormalou in Shiraz and Mes face Foolad in Rafsanjan.

Persepolis sit top of the 2025/26 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) with one point above Sepahan, who have two games at hands.