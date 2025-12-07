PGPL: Sepahan moves top of league, Malavan defeats Mes [VIDEO]
Tasnim – ISFAHAN, Sepahan football team defeated Fajr Sepasi 2-0 to move top of the 2025-26 Iran Professional League (IPL) table.
In the match, held in Isfahan, Enzo Crivelli and Mohammad Askari scored two goals in the second half to seal a home win for Sepahan.
Also, Foolad was held to a goalless draw by Aluminum and Malavan defeated rock-bottom Mes 2-1 in Bandar Anzali.
Sepahan moved top of the table with 21 points, one point ahead of Esteghlal.