Gholizadeh scores against Cracovia [VIDEO]

Gol24.pl – KRAKOW, Cracovia drew 2-2 with Polish champions Lech Poznań on Sunday afternoon. Maigaard and Praszelik scored for Cracovia, while Isak and Gholizadeh scored for Lech.

Lech scored first. Dominik Piła fouled an opponent in his own penalty area, and referee Damian Sylwestrzak awarded a penalty. Mikael Ishak stepped up for the penalty, but the Swede beat Sebastian Madejski.

In the 37th minute, Pablo Rodriguez was shown a yellow card, and then a second, which resulted in a red card, forcing Lech to play with ten men. Shortly after, Mikkel Maigaard scored to make it 1-1.

In the second half, it seemed Lech wouldn’t score a second goal. In the 79th minute, Mateusz Praszelik made it 2-1 to Cracovia with a beautiful shot from outside the penalty area.

However, Lech managed to equalize the score to 2:2 – thanks to Ali Gholizadeh.