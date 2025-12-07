2026 FIFA WC: Iran to play group stage matches in L.A. and Seattle

Tasnim – WASHINGTON D.C., Iran’s national football team will play its group stage matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Los Angeles and Seattle.

Team Melli will face Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand in Group G.

Iran’s first match is against New Zealand on June 15 at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Amir Ghalenoei’s side will also play Belgium on June 21 at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and Egypt on June 26 at the Lumen Field in Seattle.

The 2026 World Cup will be Iran’s 7th appearance in the sport’s biggest tournament.