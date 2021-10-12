Iran share spoils with S. Korea in World Cup qualifier [VIDEO]

1 views

TehranTimes – TEHRAN, Iran were held to a 1-1 draw against South Korea in the 2022 World Cup qualification on Tuesday.

Son Heung-min struck four minutes into the second half at the empty Azadi Stadium in Tehran on a counter attack. The Tottenham star beat Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand after six consecutive clean sheets

Soon after, Iran dominated the match and put the Taeguk Warriors under pressure.

Iran midfielder Saeid Ezatolahi could have equalized the match in the 67th minute but his strike hit the woodwork.

In the 76th minute, Sardar Azmoun sent a long ball from Koreanâ€™s left flank outside the six-yard area and Iran captain Alireza Jahanbakhsh found the back of the net with a powerful header.

Mehdi Taremi could have scored the winner two minutes later but his strike hit the post.

The result ends Iranâ€™s 10-game winning streak under head coach Dragan Skocic.

Iran remained Group A leaders with 10 points, two points ahead of South Korea.

Iran are scheduled to meet Lebanon and Syria in the November window while Korea face UAE and Iraq.

There are 12 countries competing, which are divided into two groups of six teams. The top two places in each group will qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Reporting by Masoud Hossein