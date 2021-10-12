Iran learn fate at Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup

1 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran learned their fate at the 10th Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Dubai.

The Iranian team has been drawn along with newly-crowned world champions and three-time winners Russia, Japan, and Paraguay in Group B.

Group A consists of UAE, Senegal, Spain, and Portugal.

Iran is back to defend its crown and also to renew its rivalry with Russia. These two teams, and their ardent fans, have been a constant feature on the tournamentâ€™s highlight reels over the years.

The tournament is organized by Dubai Sports Council and Beach Soccer Worldwide in association with UAE Football Association.