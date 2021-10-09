Iran’s women’s football team to hold camp in Belgium

36 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran’s women’s football team will hold a 10-day training camp in Charleroi, Belgium, head of Iran football federation, Shahabeddin Azizi Khadem, said.

Iranian women football team made history in late September by booking a place at the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup for the first time ever.

The competition will be held from Jan. 20 to Feb. 6 in India.

“The women’s football team will travel to Belgium to hold a training camp in the European country. Our team will also play two friendly matches with Charleroi football club in their training,” Azizi Khadem said.

Azizi Khadem didn’t talk about the exact time of the training.